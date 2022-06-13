The 39 most expensive players in the Premier League according to market value - including Leeds United, Liverpool, Arsenal, West Ham United, Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham Hotspur stars

Spending on transfers has nearly tripled across the last 10 years, with fees rising on average at around 28 per cent a year - but who are the most valuable players in the Premier League right now?

Three of the five most expensive Premier League transfers were completed last summer, with Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City from Aston Villa for an estimated £100m breaking the competition's transfer record.

Romelu Lukaku's move back to Chelsea is the second biggest deal while Jadon Sancho's switch to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund is the fifth-most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal only feature once in the top 10 when it comes to most expensive transfer fees, while the list is completed with three entries from Chelsea and four from Manchester United.

Liverpool's signing of Virgil van Dijk ranks 7th while Arsenal's deal for Nicolas Pepe is ninth. Man United's signins of Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Lukaku come in at third, fourth and sixth respectively.

Chelsea's signing of Kai Havertz and deal for Kepa Arrizabalga complete the list. The rise in fees has also seen player's values rise.

Below we have ranked the most expensive Premier League players based on their market value, according to transfermarkt.co.uk, take a look...

1. Harry Kane - £90m It is no surprise to see the England captain joint-top of the list. He has scored 183 goals in 279 club appearances as well as 50 international goals in 72 caps.

2. Mohammed Salah - £90m The Liverpool winger is entering the final year of his contract at Anfield - it is almost unthinkable a player of his quality could be available for nothing next summer.

3. Kevin De Bruyne - £81m The Belgian has been one of the Premier League's best players since joining Manchester City and is now worth more than the £55m paid for him.

4. Phil Foden - £81m The England youngster is hailed as one of the most exciting prospects in world football, something highlighted by his considerable market value.