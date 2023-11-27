The former £25m winger with 50 caps who could make his debut against Leeds United on Wednesday

Former Middlesbrough winger Yannick Bolasie could make his Swansea City debut at Elland Road on Wednesday after joining the Championship club as a free agent.

The 34-year-old was an exciting talent in his days at Crystal Palace, earning him a £5m move to Everton in 2016.

But an anterior cruciate ligament injury that December kept him out for a year and disrupted his career.

Boro were the last of four clubs Everton loaned him to in an attempt to recapture old glories, and although he scored three goals in 15 appearances for the Teessiders in the first half of 2021, he was released on his return to Goodison.

Two years in Turkey followed for the 50-capped Congolese international, who joined Caykur Rizespor but he was released in the summer.

Now former Barnsley manager Michael Duff has taken a chance on him by handing Bolasie a short-term contract at the Liberty Stadium.