American businessman Bill Foley is the new owner of AFC Bournemouth after completing his takeover of the Premier League club on Tuesday.

Foley is the managing general partner of Black Knight Football Club and attended the Cherries’ league win over Leicester City in October. Foley, 78, will take on the role of chairman at Bournemouth and plans to be in attendance against Crystal Palace on December 31. He is the founder and owner of NHL outfit Vegas Golden Knights, who are the first major league sports club in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Bournemouth say Foley is “committed to increased investment” in the senior squad alongside issuing financial commitments to the club’s women’s teams.

“I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team,” said Foley in a statement.

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”

Demin had been Bournemouth owner for 11 years, overseeing the club’s rise from League One into the Premier League. He had a reported net worth of £85m while Foley’s net worth is estimated at £1.2bn.

We have looked at how that compares with other owners in the English top-flight, including Leeds United’s Andrea Radrizzani.

