The possible dates Leeds United can face Manchester United and Nottingham Forest after Premier League fixture postponements

Yesterday’s planned home game against Nottingham Forest, in line with other top-flight and EFL games, was postponed out of a mark of respect following the Queen’s death last week.

This weekend’s fixture against Man United at Old Trafford was postponed on Monday due to a lack of policing.

With the Premier League taking a mid-season break from November 12 to December 26 because of the World Cup in Qatar, not many dates are available to rearrange the fixtures.

The two games will likely need to be played in midweek with the only potential free Saturday the fourth round of the FA Cup at the end of January - but that would require Leeds and one of Man United or Forest to be knocked out of the third round.

Man United have Europa League commitments on most Thursday nights until the planned break for the World Cup while all three clubs remain in the Carabao Cup. Leeds could play Forest on the same night as a continental competition but would need permission from UEFA for that to go ahead.

Last season, UEFA relaxed their rules over domestic games coinciding with Champions League and Europa League games as the Premier League cleared the fixture backlog caused by Covid-related postponements.

International breaks outside the World Cup are also a factor.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Pascal Struijk of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road on February 20, 2022 Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

Below are the midweek slots that are currently available for Leeds to face Forest – including dates that would require permission from UEFA while taking into account all of the above as well as current league games.

2022

Wednesday, October 5

Wednesday, October 26

Leeds fans will have to wait almost an entire month between games. Picture:s: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images.

Wednesday, November 2

2023

Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18

Tuesday, February 14 or Wednesday, February 15

Leeds has been due to face Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images.

Tuesday, February 21 or Wednesday, February 22

Tuesday, March 7 or Wednesday, March 8

Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15

Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5

Tuesday, April 11 or Wednesday, April 12

Tuesday, April 18 or Wednesday, April 19

Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3

Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10

Tuesday, May 16 or Wednesday, May 17

Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24

Dates available to face Man United:

2022

No dates available

2023

Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18

Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5

Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3

Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24

Dates that could become available based on every side’s progress in EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League:

FA Cup

Fourth Round – Saturday January 28, 2023

Fifth Round - Wednesday, 1 March 2023

EFL Cup

Round Four – December, 20 or 21, 2022

Round Five – January, 10 or 11, 2023

Semi Final first leg – January, 24 or 25, 2023

Semi Final 2nd Leg – January, 31 or February 1, 2023

Europa League knockout phases, which could free up Tuesday and Wednesday dates for Man United v Leeds, if UEFA permission is granted:

Knockout round play-offs – Thursday, 16 and 23 February

Round of 16 – Thursday, 9 and 16 March 2023

Quarter-finals – Thursday, 13 and 20 April 2023