The possible dates Leeds United can face Manchester United and Nottingham Forest after Premier League fixture postponements
Leeds United will not return to Premier League action until October 2 after their last two fixtures were postponed due to events surrounding the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Yesterday’s planned home game against Nottingham Forest, in line with other top-flight and EFL games, was postponed out of a mark of respect following the Queen’s death last week.
This weekend’s fixture against Man United at Old Trafford was postponed on Monday due to a lack of policing.
With the Premier League taking a mid-season break from November 12 to December 26 because of the World Cup in Qatar, not many dates are available to rearrange the fixtures.
The two games will likely need to be played in midweek with the only potential free Saturday the fourth round of the FA Cup at the end of January - but that would require Leeds and one of Man United or Forest to be knocked out of the third round.
Man United have Europa League commitments on most Thursday nights until the planned break for the World Cup while all three clubs remain in the Carabao Cup. Leeds could play Forest on the same night as a continental competition but would need permission from UEFA for that to go ahead.
Last season, UEFA relaxed their rules over domestic games coinciding with Champions League and Europa League games as the Premier League cleared the fixture backlog caused by Covid-related postponements.
International breaks outside the World Cup are also a factor.
Below are the midweek slots that are currently available for Leeds to face Forest – including dates that would require permission from UEFA while taking into account all of the above as well as current league games.
2022
Wednesday, October 5
Wednesday, October 26
Wednesday, November 2
2023
Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18
Tuesday, February 14 or Wednesday, February 15
Tuesday, February 21 or Wednesday, February 22
Tuesday, March 7 or Wednesday, March 8
Tuesday, March 14 or Wednesday, March 15
Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5
Tuesday, April 11 or Wednesday, April 12
Tuesday, April 18 or Wednesday, April 19
Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 9 or Wednesday, May 10
Tuesday, May 16 or Wednesday, May 17
Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24
Dates available to face Man United:
2022
No dates available
2023
Tuesday, January 17 or Wednesday January 18
Tuesday, April 4 or Wednesday, April 5
Tuesday, May 2 or Wednesday, May 3
Tuesday, May 23 or Wednesday, May 24
Dates that could become available based on every side’s progress in EFL Cup, FA Cup and Europa League:
FA Cup
Fourth Round – Saturday January 28, 2023
Fifth Round - Wednesday, 1 March 2023
EFL Cup
Round Four – December, 20 or 21, 2022
Round Five – January, 10 or 11, 2023
Semi Final first leg – January, 24 or 25, 2023
Semi Final 2nd Leg – January, 31 or February 1, 2023
Europa League knockout phases, which could free up Tuesday and Wednesday dates for Man United v Leeds, if UEFA permission is granted:
Knockout round play-offs – Thursday, 16 and 23 February
Round of 16 – Thursday, 9 and 16 March 2023
Quarter-finals – Thursday, 13 and 20 April 2023
Semi-finals, Thursday, 11 and 18 May 2023