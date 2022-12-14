The Premier League table from 2022 and where Leeds United sit compared to Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal

Of the 17 sides to have played in the top flight throughout 2022, Southampton, Wolves and Everton sit in the bottom three. Just above them is Leeds United, who escaped relegation on the final day of last season and are two points above the relegation places ahead of their return to action later this month.
Marsch took over Leeds in March after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa. The American helped secure the club’s top-flight status as they won at Brentford on the final day of the campaign as Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were relegated.
Leeds face Man City on December 28 in their first game following the pause in Premier League action for the World Cup in Qatar. They have spent time on a training camp in Spain, which ended with a 2-1 friendly win over Elche CF.
They take on Real Sociedad on Friday as March gears his side up for a clash against the reigning champions.
Of the training camp in Spain, Marsch reflected: "It was a good week. First of all, I think the togetherness of the team. Their commitment to try to improve is really good.
"We still have work to do tactically to iron things out, but it was a good run for us. And I think we really put a lot into the fitness this week. So that'll help us moving forward."
The calendar year table makes good reading for Newcastle United, who sit fifth despite playing fewer games than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Below is how the table looks from January 1 to present day – any surprises?
The 2022 Premier League table
|Team
|Points in 2022
|Man City
|75
|Liverpool
|73
|Arsenal
|71
|Spurs
|70
|Newcastle
|68
|Chelsea
|53
|Man United
|53
|Brighton
|48
|Brentford
|45
|Leicester City
|44
|Crystal Palace
|44
|Aston Villa
|41
|West Ham
|39
|Leeds United
|37
|Wolves
|36
|Everton
|34
|Southampton
|31