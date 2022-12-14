The Premier League table from 2022 and where Leeds United sit compared to Everton, Aston Villa and Arsenal

Manchester City top the Premier League calendar year table while the top four is made up by Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Of the 17 sides to have played in the top flight throughout 2022, Southampton, Wolves and Everton sit in the bottom three. Just above them is Leeds United, who escaped relegation on the final day of last season and are two points above the relegation places ahead of their return to action later this month.

Marsch took over Leeds in March after the dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa. The American helped secure the club’s top-flight status as they won at Brentford on the final day of the campaign as Burnley, Watford and Norwich City were relegated.

Leeds face Man City on December 28 in their first game following the pause in Premier League action for the World Cup in Qatar. They have spent time on a training camp in Spain, which ended with a 2-1 friendly win over Elche CF.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Rodrigo Moreno of Leeds United celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

They take on Real Sociedad on Friday as March gears his side up for a clash against the reigning champions.

Of the training camp in Spain, Marsch reflected: "It was a good week. First of all, I think the togetherness of the team. Their commitment to try to improve is really good.

"We still have work to do tactically to iron things out, but it was a good run for us. And I think we really put a lot into the fitness this week. So that'll help us moving forward."

The calendar year table makes good reading for Newcastle United, who sit fifth despite playing fewer games than fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. Below is how the table looks from January 1 to present day – any surprises?

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Jesse Marsch, Manager of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The 2022 Premier League table

