The scale of Everton's horrendous Premier League form revealed ahead of clash with Leeds United

The Toffees claimed 14 points from a possible 21 at the start of the campaign but a huge - and lengthy - dip in form has seen them pick up just five points in their last 14 games.

No other side has amassed fewer points in that time.

That run led to the departure of Rafa Benítez last month with former Derby County and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard replacing him at Goodison Park.

The Toffees' poor league form showed no signs of letting up as they were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle United on Tuesday night.

That loss left the Merseyside club with the worst top-flight record since mid-October and Lampard admitted after the game that confidence was low.

"Of course the players' confidence levels are low - it smacks you in the face," he said.

"When I came to the club it was on a bad run of results. There is no magic wand to fix that. This is the Premier League - it's tough.

LATEST DEFEAT: Everton players leave the pitch after losing at Newcastle United. Picture: Getty Images.

"The only thing to do is work hard and look forward. It was never going to be easy and this result puts it into sharp focus, but we must build that confidence.

"This is one we will have to reflect on, but it is normal to be down and disappointed. My job is to get them up for the next game.

"We have been here for one week Newcastle have had time to work. Both clubs know the direction they want to go, but we have to give time to the players who have come in.

"This was never going to be a simple ride and we need a sharp focus on what we are doing."

WORK TO DO: For new Toffees boss Frank Lampard. Picture: Getty Images.

Everton's next fixture is at home to Leeds United, who picked up a point at Villa Park on Wednesday night as they came from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against Aston Villa.