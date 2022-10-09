The six free agents from the Premier League still without a club - including Chelsea, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Bournemouth players
The Premier League season is well underway but there are still players pondering their next move after being released by top-flight clubs.
Clubs can still sign free agents if they have space in their squad with a number of players from across Europe looking for new clubs.
Wolves made use of the free agent market last month as they signed Diego Costa on a deal until the end of the season.
The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.
Newcastle United were also forced to dip into the market after the window had closed as they eased their goalkeeping crisis as they signed ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term deal last month.
The German's arrival followed an ankle injury sustained by Karl Darlow in training.
Leeds United released a handful of players at the end of last season with Bobby Kamwa the last player to find a new club as he signed for Burton Albion on a short-term contract earlier this week.
"Bobby has been training with us for the past two weeks and he's got big potential," said Burton manager Dino Maamria
"He plays with energy, he's hard-working, he's strong and he can play in different attacking positions. His versatility is key to us.”
There are still six players released by Premier League clubs still on the free agent market…
Premier League free agents: Michael Hector, Fabricio Agosto (Fulham), Danny Drinkwater (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (AFC Bournemouth), Gaetan Bong (Nottingham Forest), Thomas Agyepong (Manchester City).