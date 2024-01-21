LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke dedicated his side last-gasp 2-1 win over Preston North End to Jaidon Anthony and his family - following the recent passing of his mum Donna.

Leeds players wore black armbands in the game as a mark of respect.

The game produced one of the biggest moments in United’s season with a penalty in the fourth minute of stoppage-time from substitute Joel Piroe earning Leeds a tenth win in their last 11 league games at Elland Road.

It had looked like Preston would become just the second side since early September to take a point away from LS11.

They had grabbed a shock lead after 65 seconds through Will Keane, but Leeds soon levelled, thanks to Dan James’s tenth of the campaign.

Leeds knocked on the door throughout the second half, but looked like being frustrated, only for Piroe to have the last word with his 12th goal of 2023-24, after North End replacement Ryan Ledson was penalised for handball.

The win leaves Leeds four points behind second-placed Southampton.

Farke said: "These are the best wins of the season.

"We’ve had some fine home performances with many good results and games where they were already done at half-time.

"In these type of games, where you have big problems in the first half - and we were a bit too slow - to (see Leeds) fight from minute to minute into the game and in the end win a hard-fought game was very deserved with a winner in added-time.

"These are season defining moments which are so important for the mood, belief and confidence in the dressing room.

"Obviously, I love champagne football and creating chance after chance and scoring goal after goal. But these type of wins are the most enjoyable and that’s why I am pretty happy.

"It meant so much to win this game and I’d like to dedicate the win to Jaidon and his family.

"We wanted to win this game for Jaidon and his family as he’s had a tough, tough time this week and we are like a family here at Leeds United. This was the reason why it meant so much.”

When Leeds were awarded the late spot-kick, Patrick Bamford showed a keenness to take it, but Farke made the decision for Piroe to step up.

On whether he gave his players that message, Farke, whose side welcome Norwich City on Wednesday, added: "Yes, that Joel should take the penalty.

"It was a bit difficult as Joel is normally our main taker and sometimes, when you have just come on as a substitute, then you don’t feel that confidence.

"It’s important to have a few minutes on the pitch before taking a penalty. Cree Summerville, for example, was one of the players on the teamsheet before the game (to take a penalty). But he also missed the last penalty.

"For me, it was just important that Joel was ready to take it as he’s one of the best finishers - if not the best finisher - in the whole squad. He’s ice-cold in these situations and for me, it was clear he should take this penalty.

"I was 100 per cent sure he would score and thank god, he repaid my trust. He’s a key player for us."

Offering his thoughts after his side’s late defeat, North End boss Ryan Lowe was understandably sore and said that he was baffled by the penalty award, while also feeling that that was a foul from Joe Rodon in the build-up.

Lowe said: "Gutted is an understatement. I was gutted for the boys. I thought they were terrific in everything they did.

"To come to Elland Road and go toe to toe with them, I don’t think many people would have expected us to come here and do that and get a result.

"It was a decision which baffled me. Some of the decisions baffled me all game. Some of the decisions were so inconsistent. I don’t mind, but if you are going to give one silly foul, you have got to give them all.