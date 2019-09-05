Estimated squad market value of every Championship squad

This is the market value of every Championship squad - and the total is more than £1billion

All 24 Championship clubs have a combined market value total of £1.14billion - but how do they rank individually?

Courtesy of figures provided by TransferMarkt, market value is determined by the estimated market worth of each player in every Championship clubs' squad. For example, Sheffield Wednesday winger Jacob Murphy has an estimated market value of £5.4million - which contributes to the club's overall market value. Scroll and click through the pages to see how each Championship club ranks in order...

Estimated squad market value: 7.79m

1. Barnsley (24th)

Estimated squad market value: 7.79m
Estimated squad market value: 12.87m

2. Charlton Athletic (23rd)

Estimated squad market value: 12.87m
Estimated squad market value: 15.08m

3. Luton Town (22nd)

Estimated squad market value: 15.08m
Estimated squad market value: 17.82m

4. Millwall (21st)

Estimated squad market value: 17.82m
