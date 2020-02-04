This is where Leeds United, Brentford and West Brom will finish in the Championship after January signings - according to data experts

After a busy month for Championship clubs, the data experts at FiveThirtyEight have given their take on where each team will finish come the end of May. Scroll down and click through the pages to see how the experts are predicting the Championship table to finish this season:

1. Luton Town (24th) - 39 points Current points total: 24

2. Barnsley (23rd) - 42 points Current points total: 24

3. Wigan Athletic (22nd) - 49 points Current points total: 29

4. Charlton Athletic (21st) - 50 points Current points total: 33

