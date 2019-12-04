This is where Leeds, West Brom, Nottingham Forest and their Championship rivals will finish - according to data experts
Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Barnsley - where will each club finish in the Championship table come May?
Well, data experts FiveThirtyEight have calculated their final league position and points total. Click and scroll through the pages to find out...
1. R: Barnsley (24th) - 40 points
Current points total: 12
Getty
2. R: Luton Town (23rd) - 44 points
Current points total: 17
Getty
3. R: Wigan Athletic (22nd) - 47 points
Current points total: 16
Getty
4. Middlesbrough (21st) - 49 points
Current points total: 17
Getty
View more