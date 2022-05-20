Thomas Frank warns Leeds United buzzing Brentford will not take it easy

The Dane has no intention of easing up for the season’s final game despite the Bees having long since guaranteed their Premier League status.

That could be bad news for Leeds, who head to the Brentford Community Stadium in the bottom three and needing to better Burnley’s result against Newcastle to avoid the drop.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The players train very hard, and I can’t see them taking their foot off the gas and not going max power on Sunday,” said Frank.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank. (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“There can be that little bit of freedom but when you cross that line you go into match mode and want to win. I know we will focus on trying to win it, as we have done any other game. We have a chance to go top 10 so we will do that. We will come with everything.”

A top-half finish would crown an impressive first top-flight season at Brentford for 74 years. Frank, who guided the club to promotion from the Championship last year, is looking forward to a celebratory day with supporters.

He said: “I think our fans will be on it. In many ways it has been a remarkable season for us. There has been a lot to celebrate and now they need to cheer us on for the last time this season.

“I am pretty sure they can’t wait. Hopefully we can give them a good performance. I think this is one of the reasons we love football, because it means so much to people.

Jesse Marsch, manager of Leeds United, needs to orchestrate a win at Brentford (Picture: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Brentford fans will be ready to celebrate and have a party on Sunday. Hopefully, we can give them one last performance.”