Thomas Tuchel handed one-match ban ahead of Chelsea's trip to Leeds United after clash with Antonio Conte

The German, along with his counterpart, admitted improper conduct as the pair were involved in several clashes on the touchline at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

However, Tuchel’s ban has been suspended until the publication of written reasons from the independent commission that decided his punishment. It means he is free to take his place on the touchline against Leeds.

The Chelsea boss and Conte were both sent off at full time last weekend after squaring up to each other following Harry Kane’s late leveller.

“An independent regulatory commission has today ordered that Thomas Tuchel be fined £35,000 and banned from the touchline for one match, and Antonio Conte be fined £15,000 after they respectively breached FA Rule E3,” read an FA statement.

“Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte admitted that their behaviour after the final whistle of the Premier League game between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC on Sunday, August 14 2022 was improper, and both managers requested a paper hearing.

“These sanctions are subject to appeal, and Thomas Tuchel’s one-match touchline ban has been suspended temporarily pending the independent regulatory commission’s written reasons for its decision that will be made available in due course.”

Tuchel must wait for further clarification on the status of his one-match ban, however, amid the new disciplinary process with the independent commission’s involvement.

Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

That is sure to frustrate Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, who on Friday admitted he would be disappointed to see Tuchel on the touchline this weekend.

“He won’t be there, right? Are they saying he might be able to be on the bench?” said Marsch, ahead of the FA ruling.

“That doesn’t seem right does it? If you get a red card, you’re out of the match.