Everyone will have their plans, but as Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom put it this week, “Who knows how frantic and stupid it might get?"

Leeds United - like Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town - were one of the clubs who did a good job of getting their business done early, bringing in Brenden Aaronson, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca and Darko Gyabi before the campaign kicked off.

TARGET: Hull City expect to complete the signing of Fenerbahce playmaker Dimitrios Pelkas

The choices have looked very good and the benefits have been clear in a quick start to the season whilst some Football League clubs have had to play as many as nine matches at the same time as trying to rebuild.

But there is still one glaring omission in their squad list.

None of those players - or goalkeeper Joel Robles, who joined in the early days of the campaign - are centre-forwards and it was the position the club was caught shortest in last season.

Patrick Bamford proved in his first season playing Premier League football for the Whites that contrary to popular belief, he can cut it in England's top flight but the injuries he has suffered since are still niggling away at him. With five substitutes allowed this season, all top-division clubs need a decent pool of forwards to pick from but when it comes to men who can play down the middle, Leeds have made do with a puddle.

KEY FIGURE: Sheffield United want to keep Sander Berge but they are powerless if anyone meets his release clause

Rodrigo, a more natural No 10 than 9, has stepped up brilliantly in the early weeks but his dislocated shoulder on Tuesday night was a reminder of the high-wire act Leeds are attempting.

Dan James filled in for Bamford many times last season, but more often than not looked like an out-of-position winger. Joe Gelhardt has promise, but needs time to develop.

Leeds are not shutting their eyes to this as Marcelo Bielsa was happy to, and tried to sign Charles de Ketelaere in the summer, only for AC Milan to beat them to the punch. But once it became clear they had missed that point, they have seemed incapable of finding a senior striker in their price bracket who meets their needs. If someone comes up today, they will surely jump on it, but the mood music points to a deadline day of thumb-twiddling at Elland Road.

DEADLINE-DAY OPTION? Luton Town could loan Dion Pereira to Bradford City again

In Sheffield United's case, they will be hoping for a quiet day.

The Blades have not made a signing since August 4, and Heckingbottom said on Tuesday he would have been happy to shut the window there and then having assembled a squad of quality and depth. Having come close to the Championship play-off final last season despite giving the rest a head start, too much tinkering would have been counter productive, but in Anel Ahmedhodzic they have made a signing so good, you wonder why Premier League clubs did not notice him.

The potential spanner in the works is that if anyone meets Sander Berge's £35m release clause, they will have to sell, and with little time to spend some of the money (there seems little chance of Heckingbottom getting all of it). The manager might well be tempted to accidentally drop his phone down the toilet first thing on Thursday.

Rotherham are a mixture of both those clubs - in the market for another centre-forward but unlikely to get one with no one taking their fancy, and keeping their fingers crossed that no one makes them an offer for Chiedozie Ogbene or Dan Barlaser that they cannot refuse. At least they are in charge of their own destiny, unlike the Blades with Berge, but in the real world, there are offers which cannot be refused. Hopefully none are made on Tuesday.

Huddersfield Town, Hull and Middlesbrough are looking to do business, though.

The Terriers would like to spend a little of the money Nottingham Forest gave them for Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo to help lift them out of a stuttering start to the season. With a clean sheet this season, a centre-back will be high on their list.

Hull City and Boro have been very busy already but neither Tigers owner Acun Ilicali nor Boro manager Chris Wilder can say no to a signing.

Hull want another midfielder, with Chelsea's Xavier Simons expected on a season-long loan, and are still to rubber-stamp the long-trailed arrival of Dimitrios Pelkas. Shota Arveladze wants a striker too.

With injuries to contend with, Arveladze does not want to lose anyone but there are both financial fair play and unhappy footballers to consider.

The Teessiders have largely worked their way through Wilder's lengthy wishlist but one last centre-forward remains to be signed. Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen is thought to be the top target.

Eleven signings in ought to be enough at Sheffield Wednesday, as the early League One results would suggest, but manager Darren Moore says there is a "20 or 30 per cent chance" of a third-choice goalkeeper arriving on deadline day.

Championship clubs are sniffing around Tyreeq Bakinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and whilst both have made excellent starts to the season, the Owls are so well stocked in midfield, losing one might not be a disaster if it brings in a good fee to put away for January, and makes squad management a bit easier after George Byers' touchline tantrum at Peterborough United.

Their League One neighbours Barnsley could be busier than most, with Michael Duff keen to restart a recruitment drive which has dried up but also conscious Championship clubs would like to take Callum Styles and Michal Helik back to the level they belong.

League Two Bradford have made a barely believable 15 signings and still they might not be finished, with manager Mark Hughes admitting: “I’m quite comfortable with the squad but if we can add quality, we’ll look to do it.”

Winger Dion Pereira - who was on loan from Luton Town in the second half of last season - could be available.

Doncaster's start to the League Two campaign suggests they don not need to do much but manager Gary McSheffrey still has his ear to the ground in case an "all-round striker" becomes available.