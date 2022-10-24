Two of Leeds United's festive Premier League fixtures given new dates as Amazon Prime confirms schedule

The streaming service will show 10 live Premier League matches between Boxing Day and December 28, with Leeds’ home fixture against Man City now set to be played on Wednesday, December 28 at 8pm.

It means United supporters will have to wait an extra two days to see their side return to action as the top flight resumes on Boxing Day after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.

Leeds will still travel to Newcastle on New Year’s Eve for a 3pm kick-off but their home tie with West Ham has been moved back two days to Wednesday, January 4 with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

Two of Leeds United's festive fixtures have been given new dates. Picture: Getty Images.

Brentford’s home game with Tottenham Hotspur will be the first Premier League game on Boxing Day as it kicks off at 12.30pm.

Crystal Palace v Fulham, Everton v Wolves, Leicester v Newcastle and Southampton v Brighton will all get underway at 3pm while Liverpool visit Aston Villa in the 5.30pm fixture.