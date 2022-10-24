Two of Leeds United's festive Premier League fixtures given new dates as Amazon Prime confirms schedule
Two of Leeds United’s games over the festive period have been moved following the confirmation of Amazon Prime’s broadcast schedule.
The streaming service will show 10 live Premier League matches between Boxing Day and December 28, with Leeds’ home fixture against Man City now set to be played on Wednesday, December 28 at 8pm.
It means United supporters will have to wait an extra two days to see their side return to action as the top flight resumes on Boxing Day after the break for the World Cup in Qatar.
Leeds will still travel to Newcastle on New Year’s Eve for a 3pm kick-off but their home tie with West Ham has been moved back two days to Wednesday, January 4 with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.
Brentford’s home game with Tottenham Hotspur will be the first Premier League game on Boxing Day as it kicks off at 12.30pm.
Crystal Palace v Fulham, Everton v Wolves, Leicester v Newcastle and Southampton v Brighton will all get underway at 3pm while Liverpool visit Aston Villa in the 5.30pm fixture.
Arsenal’s home game with West Ham concludes the action on Boxing Day, with the contest kicking off at 8pm. Chelsea host Bournemouth at 5.30pm on December 27 while Nottingham Forest travel to Manchester United at 8pm. All games will be free for Amazon Prime subscribers.