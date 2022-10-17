Tyler Adams backs Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to rediscover his goal-scoring touch after Arsenal frustration

Bamford, 29, has yet to score in seven league appearances this term, as he continues to work his way back to full fitness after an injury-ravaged 2021-22 campaign, with the forward yet to play a full 90 minutes this campaign.

In Sunday's 1-0 loss to Arsenal, the ex-Middlesbrough forward came on as a half-time substitute and had a goal disallowed early in the second half before putting a penalty wide of the post after the hour mark.

Bamford enjoyed a fine first season in the Premier League with Leeds, scoring 17 goals as the Whites finished in the top half.

Given the trouble that he caused Arsenal's backline, his team-mate Adams says it won't be long before he finds the net again.

“I feel for him a little bit, but he came into the game and completely changed it," said the United States international.

“So he should have confidence moving forward that when he’s in those situations, especially in front of the goal, that he’s going to put them away.

“The team has complete confidence in him, so yeah, he’ll get one.”

LEEDS, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Patrick Bamford of Leeds United acknowledges the fans after their sides defeat during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Arsenal FC at Elland Road on October 16, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The defeat extended Leeds' run of games without a win to six, as they head to Leicester City on Thursday in what could prove to be a significant fixture come May.

Despite coming away with nothing against Arsenal, Adams saw plenty to build on for the midweek trip to the King Power Stadium.

He added: “In the first half we had to figure some things out tactically going forward. Obviously, Arsenal are a dangerous team when they are in possession. I think in the second half we made them a little bit more uncomfortable and we created chances, we just didn’t convert one. We know the potential of the team we have and we’re confident in the players that we have and the guys coming off the bench.

“When you put in a complete performance like that and you get nothing out of it, of course it’s a little bit disheartening. But now moving forward, even with a loss we can still take momentum from that game and take it into the game on Thursday.”