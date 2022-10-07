Under-pressure Premier League manager handed long-term deal
Steve Cooper has been given a vote of confidence by Nottingham Forest after being handed a new deal until 2025.
Cooper was reported to be facing the sack earlier this week after a run of five successive Premier League defeats following promotion last season, but he has now tied his future to the club for the next three years.
His existing deal was due to expire in the summer.
The club made 23 signings in the summer and life on their return to the top flight has been tough, with Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester a fifth in a row.
Forest said in a statement: “It is now important that our focus is solely on football. As a group we are all concentrated and will do everything we can to help the team move up the league table and once again demonstrate our qualities that led us to the Premier League.”
Cooper guided Forest to fourth in the table last season, beating Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final.
Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis sacked ex-Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan just 11 games into his tenure as Olympiacos boss.
Cooper takes his side to Aston Villa on Monday night.