Watch: Leeds United star Luis Sinisterra scores twice as Colombia produce stunning second-half comeback against Mexico

Mexico led through Alexis Vega’s sixth-minute penalty before doubling their advantage through Gerardo Arteaga just before the half-hour mark in California.

Sinisterra turned the game on its head early in the second half after coming on as a substitute ahead of the restart. After 49 minutes, he rose highest to head home emphatically before his deflected strike across the goalkeeper levelled the scores on 52 minutes.

Wilmar Barrios netted what would prove to be the winning goal as he scored with 68 minutes played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Colombia’s second win from as many games during the international break, with the South American nation recording a 4-1 win over Guatemala on Sunday.

Sinisterra also scored in that game as Colombia took a 4-0 lead before a late consolation from the visitors.

Leeds signed the Colombian international from Eredivisie outfit, Feyenoord during the summer transfer window. He has scored three goals in six appearances since his arrival at Elland Road.

Elsewhere, Tyler Adams played the full 90 minutes as the United States were held to a 0-0 draw by Saudi Arabia while Brenden Aaronson was a 76th-minute substitute.

Advertisement Hide Ad