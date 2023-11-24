Wayne Carlisle's first half-time team talk as Rotherham United caretaker manager crucial to 1-1 draw

The game turned on Hakeem Odoffin's equaliser in first-half stoppage-time, but in his first game as the Millers' caretaker manager he admitted he struggled to get the messages on during the first 45 minutes, but was pleased to see them take them on board during the interval.

"I think first half when we look back at it there'll be bits where we're disappointed as a staff that we didn't get messages on to the players quicker but I thought once we changed things at half-time, the second half they responded to it," said the former midfielder. "In the second half I thought we were more than good for a point.

"We had good chances albeit they had chances as well. I thought the momentum shifted from them being dominant in the first half to us second half getting a good foothold in the game and pushing them backwards.

GOALSCORER: Hakeem Odoffin

"You saw in the second half when they see something we've worked on start to work, you see the confidence grow."

Carlisle was put in charge of the team after the sacking of his former manager Matt Taylor two weeks ago. Rotherham play again on Tuesday, at Hull City, and he is working on the basis he will still be in charge for that.

"We prepped for the Hull match this afternoon," he revealed. "We came up with a gameplan off the back of the playayers' availability.