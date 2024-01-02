Wayne Rooney sacked by Championship club Birmingham City following heavy defeat at Leeds United
Blues endured a miserable start to 2024 at Elland Road, on an afternoon when Rooney was given merciless stick by the Elland Road crowd.
The Midlands outfit have won just twice in their past 15 league matches and are hovering just above the relegation zone ahead of Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United among others.
Blues, fifth from bottom in the table, are three points above Town and six ahead of the Owls, who currently occupy the third and final relegation slot. Wednesday are four points in front of the Millers, who prop up the table.
Questioned about his future after the game, Rooney, also barracked by many among the Birmingham contingent who called for him to be sacked, said: “I’m a fighter and I get football fans’ opinions.
"I have to draw on my career, my playing career wasn’t always about success.
"I was in a relegation battle with Everton, I believe in myself.
"We’ve got a very young squad and it’s difficult for the players as well. The second half wasn’t good enough, but we have to keep fighting."
Goals from Patrick Bamford, Daniel James and Crysencio Summerville gave Leeds a comfortable victory.
Blues visit Hull City in the FA Cup on Saturday.
Rooney only became Blues' manager in mid-October, signing a three-and-a-half year deal.
He succeeded Blues head coach John Eustace, who was sacked after 15 months in charge.
