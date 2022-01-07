West Ham v Leeds United: Marcelo Bielsa likely to seek FA Cup solutions from Elland Road youngsters

From almost on a par with the title the worn-out Whites were denied at Wolverhampton Wanderers two days later, the world’s most famous cup competition is now as much about development, certainly in the early rounds.

That does not make it unimportant.

Developing youngsters has always mattered at Leeds United but this season more so than ever. With so many injuries to such a small squad, some have been thrown into the first team before their time but others, such as Joe Gelhardt, have flourished.

Marcelo Bielsa, head coach of Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The long-term thinking continued when Leeds’s first signing of 2022 was 18-year-old striker Mateo Joseph Fernandez, yet another “one for the future”.

Gelhardt will not play at West Ham United tomorrow, the latest victim of this damned United season where progress always seems to be quickly followed by another body in the treatment room, but others surely will.

Bielsa has been unafraid to give youth its chance in the Cup even if some Leeds fans wish he was. His record is played three, lost three and last year a very green team was schooled by League Two Crawley. On the other hand, goalkeeper Illan Meslier first played senior football at Arsenal in the 2020 third round.

The way Bielsa has constructed his squad, even without this horror run of injuries and illness, makes young talent a necessity.

“It is a group with a lot of quality,” Bielsa says of the club’s freshly-bolstered Under-23s. “They are very close to the first team.

“The first team is missing 10 players. Those 10 players are replaced by players from the Under-23s so it is very complicated for everyone to balance things.”

What helps is the attitude of supporters.

“The Premier League is not a competition that has patience for the evolution in performances of players,” says Bielsa in a masterpiece of understatement.

Leeds fans, however, love to see a young player given his chance. When Gelhardt came on as a substitute against Burnley on Sunday, the noise which greeted the 19-year-old was astonishing.

“It’s a very high recognition for what he produces,” acknowledges Bielsa. “He has connected in a big way with the Leeds fans. He generates hope and expectation.”