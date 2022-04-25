What channel is Crystal Palace v Leeds United on? How to watch key game in Whites' survival bid

The pair met several times in the MLS when Marsch was in charge at New York Red Bulls and Vieira was managing bitter rivals New York City.

Leeds were dealt another big injury blow this week with Adam Forshaw ruled out of the run-in after fracturing his kneecap. But Marsch said the silver lining was that Kalvin Phillips was “100 per cent” fit and set to make his first start since early December.

The England midfielder has made two substitute appearances after recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

Marsch added: “I’ve seen from the beginning that he has an effect in the group, no question, because of his personality, his quality, and what it means to be part of Leeds United. My challenge to Kalvin has been to push him to be better and better and to be the best. That’s my goal for him.

“He had a really good training week. He’s fully fit, he’s fully ready and we’re excited for him to be back.”

What channel is it on?

The contest will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 7pm, with the game kicking off at 8pm.

BACK IN ACTION: Leeds United head to Crystal Palace on Monday night. Picture: Getty Images.

The fixture can also be streamed by non-Sky Sports customers on NOW TV, with a 24-hour pass for all Sky Sports channels costing £11.98.