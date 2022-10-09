What channel is Crystal Palace v Leeds United on today? Kick-off time, streaming details and team news

Ahead of the game, here’s all you need to know to keep up with the action.

Is it on TV?

Coverage will begin on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm. The contest kicks off at 2pm.

Leeds United make the trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Is there a stream?

Sky Go, or other TV streaming platforms that show Sky Sports, will show the action providing you are a Sky Sports customer.

A daily or monthly pass from NOW TV can also be purchased for all Sky Sports channels which enables you to take in the action.

Team news

Nathaniel Clyne is likely to be unavailable for Crystal Palace against Leeds United.

The defender suffered an ankle injury in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea last weekend, but there was no major damage and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira said it will be “a couple of weeks” until Clyne is back on the pitch.

Sunday could see the return of defender Joachim Andersen (calf), while midfielder James McArthur and right-back Nathan Ferguson are set to miss another week, though the latter “is progressing”.

Leeds’ Adam Forshaw faces a month out after having a hernia operation, having missed last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa with an ankle problem.

Patrick Bamford could be fit to start, giving Jesse Marsch an extra option with Luis Sinisterra serving a suspension following his red card against Villa.