In the club’s first transfer window since appointing Jesse Marsch, seven new senior players arrived at the club while Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi have both joined the club’s Under-23s side to bring the total number of incomings to nine.

The two most high-profile departures from the club were Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips as they joined Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. The duo were among a handful of players sold while five players were released and several sent out on loan.

The majority of Leeds’ loanees remained in England while a few headed further afield.

We have taken a look at how every player who left Leeds – permanently or on loan - is faring so far. Take a look...

1. Kalvin Phillips (Man City) The midfielder joined the Premier League champions for an approximate fee of £42m. He has just had 13 minutes of action after undergoing shoulder surgery in September as he races to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

2. Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad Club, loan) The 28-year-old has made the move to the Saudi Pro League on a season-long loan. The deal is set to become permanent next summer. Costa has made five appearances for Al-Ittihad this term and is yet to lose a game with the club. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

3. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town) The left-back has made 16 appearances in League One for second-placed Ipswich this term. He has provided five assists and also helped the side keep six clean sheets. Photo: Rhianna Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Kiko Casilla (released) The goalkeeper was released by Leeds in the summer after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. He joined Getafe but has yet to make a league appearance. Photo: Pool Photo Sales