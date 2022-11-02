News you can trust since 1754
What happened to the 17 players who left Leeds United last summer - the good and bad in pictures from Kalvin Phillips to Raphinha

A host of players left Leeds United for pastures new in a summer of transition at Elland Road.

By Ben McKenna
4 hours ago
Updated 2nd Nov 2022, 3:01pm

In the club’s first transfer window since appointing Jesse Marsch, seven new senior players arrived at the club while Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi have both joined the club’s Under-23s side to bring the total number of incomings to nine.

The two most high-profile departures from the club were Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips as they joined Barcelona and Manchester City respectively. The duo were among a handful of players sold while five players were released and several sent out on loan.

The majority of Leeds’ loanees remained in England while a few headed further afield.

We have taken a look at how every player who left Leeds – permanently or on loan - is faring so far. Take a look...

1. Kalvin Phillips (Man City)

The midfielder joined the Premier League champions for an approximate fee of £42m. He has just had 13 minutes of action after undergoing shoulder surgery in September as he races to be fit for the World Cup in Qatar.

Photo: Michael Regan

2. Helder Costa (Al-Ittihad Club, loan)

The 28-year-old has made the move to the Saudi Pro League on a season-long loan. The deal is set to become permanent next summer. Costa has made five appearances for Al-Ittihad this term and is yet to lose a game with the club.

Photo: Alex Morton

3. Leif Davis (Ipswich Town)

The left-back has made 16 appearances in League One for second-placed Ipswich this term. He has provided five assists and also helped the side keep six clean sheets.

Photo: Rhianna Chadwick

4. Kiko Casilla (released)

The goalkeeper was released by Leeds in the summer after a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. He joined Getafe but has yet to make a league appearance.

Photo: Pool

Kalvin PhillipsRaphinhaElland RoadManchester City
