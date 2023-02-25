RECENTLY-APPOINTED head coach Javi Gracia believes that Leeds United's precious victory over Southampton will provide a confidence booster for everyone connected with the club.

A goal from Junior Firpo moved the Elland Road outfit out of the top-flight relegation zone in the Spaniard's first game in charge as United avoided creating an unwanted club record of 11 Premier League matches without a victory.

The hero was Firpo, who scored his first competitive goal in two years and a maiden one for Leeds when he profited from clever work from substitute Crysencio Summerville and Jack Harrison to beat Saints keeper Gavin Bazunu in front of the Kop 13 minutes from time.

It was a rare moment of quality in a poor game, although Leeds deserved their victory against a desperately poor Saints side.

Javi Garcia in his opening Leeds United match in charge against Southampton. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

It was United's first league success since beating another south-coast side in Bournemouth, also at home, back in early November.

Gracia said: "I feel really well and I am really happy.

"When I came, I could feel all the people in and around the club really needed a victory and good result. It's good for the confidence.

"I know it's only one step but at the moment for us, it's an important step.

"It was really special. I knew and I could see it before coming, but to have this result is different.

"We knew Southampton, in the last game, were really solid and well-organised and we knew it would be a tough game, a very close game.

"We found a good balance to defend well and get a clean sheet and a way to be offensive. We tried to create more chances."But nobody created (many) chances, but it was the game we wanted and we got a good result for us. I knew we had a good chance and we took it.

"We prepared as best as possible and tried to be solid and compact and waited for our moment. I think we did it and the players did their job.

"We found a good balance to defend well and get a clean sheet. I knew we had a good chance to win and we took it."

Defenders Liam Cooper and Pascal Strujik were not involved for Leeds and Gracia is unsure how long they will be sidelined for.

He added: "He (Cooper) has had problems and I don't know how long they will be out, but they are not training with us.