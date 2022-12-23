Jackson, 45, had been in advanced talks with the Buckinghamshire outfit and has now completed his move to the club and succeeds Liam Manning.
Director of football Victor Orta said: “Whilst I am sad to let Mark leave us, this is a great opportunity for him to go and experience being a head coach and he deserves to take this next step.
“Not only has Jacko been instrumental in progressing many of our young players, but he has also been a really important part of Jesse’s team.
“We will always be grateful to Jacko and I am sure that the fans will always welcome him at Elland Road.”
Head coach Marsch continued: “Jacko has been outstanding during my time at Leeds United.
“He is a top coach, but more importantly a great person and he taught me and the other staff what it means to be Leeds.”
A former Leeds player, Jackson returned to his boyhood club as an academy coach and was appointed head coach of the under-18s in 2016.
He led the under-18s to the Professional Development Northern League title during the 2017-18 season and was promoted to under-23s coach in September 2020.
In his first campaign, he guided the team to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title,
earning promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1.
He linked up with the first-team following the appointment of Marsch earlier this year.