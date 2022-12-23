News you can trust since 1754
What Jesse Marsch and Victor Orta had to say about Leeds United coach Mark Jackson following his exit to League One side MK Dons

LEEDS UNITED first-team coach Mark Jackson has left the club to take over as manager at League One outfit MK Dons.

By Leon Wobschall
1 hour ago

Jackson, 45, had been in advanced talks with the Buckinghamshire outfit and has now completed his move to the club and succeeds Liam Manning.

Director of football Victor Orta said: “Whilst I am sad to let Mark leave us, this is a great opportunity for him to go and experience being a head coach and he deserves to take this next step.

“Not only has Jacko been instrumental in progressing many of our young players, but he has also been a really important part of Jesse’s team.

Mark Jackson. Picture: Getty Images
“We will always be grateful to Jacko and I am sure that the fans will always welcome him at Elland Road.”

Head coach Marsch continued: “Jacko has been outstanding during my time at Leeds United.

“He is a top coach, but more importantly a great person and he taught me and the other staff what it means to be Leeds.”

A former Leeds player, Jackson returned to his boyhood club as an academy coach and was appointed head coach of the under-18s in 2016.

He led the under-18s to the Professional Development Northern League title during the 2017-18 season and was promoted to under-23s coach in September 2020.

In his first campaign, he guided the team to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title,

earning promotion to Premier League 2 Division 1.

He linked up with the first-team following the appointment of Marsch earlier this year.