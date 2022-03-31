The annual figures, which cover the 2021 summer and 2022 winter windows, show that Premier League clubs spent a combined £272.6m on agent fees, at an average of £13.6m per club.

The biggest spenders were Manchester City (35m) followed by Manchester United (£29m), Chelsea (28.2m) and Liverpool (22.1m).

Figures in the Championship revealed that Sheffield United spent £3.571m, the third highest figure in the division behind Fulham and West Brom.

Second-tier clubs spent a combined total of just over £44m, with Fulham's total amounting to a quarter of that overall figure.

Hull City spent the least amount on agents fees, paying out just £242,986.

Barnsley's total of £505,640 was the fourth lowest in the Championship behind Hull, Peterborough United and Blackpool.

Huddersfield Town spent £1.395m while Middlesbrough paid out 1,579m.

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday spent £796,224 - the highest figure in the division, just above Ipswich Town's total spend.

Rotherham United spent £154,612, while Doncaster Rovers' total was £79,068.

The divisional total was £4.426m.

Only Bradford City and Salford City' spent more on agents fees in the covered period in League Two than Bradford City, who forked out £108,451.