What Leeds, Barnsley, Huddersfield, Hull, Middlesbrough Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster, Rotherham, Bradford & Harrogate spent on agents' fees

FIGURES have revealed that Leeds United paid out £11.4million in agents and intermediaries' fees for player transactions in the year from February 2, 2021 to January 31, 2022 - with 10 Premier League clubs shelving out more during that period.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:27 pm

The annual figures, which cover the 2021 summer and 2022 winter windows, show that Premier League clubs spent a combined £272.6m on agent fees, at an average of £13.6m per club.

The biggest spenders were Manchester City (35m) followed by Manchester United (£29m), Chelsea (28.2m) and Liverpool (22.1m).

Figures in the Championship revealed that Sheffield United spent £3.571m, the third highest figure in the division behind Fulham and West Brom.

Second-tier clubs spent a combined total of just over £44m, with Fulham's total amounting to a quarter of that overall figure.

Hull City spent the least amount on agents fees, paying out just £242,986.

Barnsley's total of £505,640 was the fourth lowest in the Championship behind Hull, Peterborough United and Blackpool.

Huddersfield Town spent £1.395m while Middlesbrough paid out 1,579m.

In League One, Sheffield Wednesday spent £796,224 - the highest figure in the division, just above Ipswich Town's total spend.

Rotherham United spent £154,612, while Doncaster Rovers' total was £79,068.

The divisional total was £4.426m.

Only Bradford City and Salford City' spent more on agents fees in the covered period in League Two than Bradford City, who forked out £108,451.

Harrogate Town spent £59,177. The League Two total was just under £1.3m.

