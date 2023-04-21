What Leeds United's Javi Gracia had to say about 'lack of desire' accusations about his players

AT A '24/7' club like Leeds United, whose supporters are among the most fanatical in the land, the ability to handle tough moments and criticism is paramount for every successful player there.

In the wake of not one, but two humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace, which have put their Premier League survival hopes into serious jeopardy, United's squad must now face the opprobrium.

A lack of desire is one charge that has been thrown at the players' door.Head coach Javi Gracia says that accusation is untrue, but accepts the rights of any supporter to say it, given two gruesome episodes.

The Spaniard, whose side are assigned with engineering a response at Fulham on Saturday lunch-time, said: “I can understand the supporters.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: Leeds head coach Javi Gracia reacts on the sidelines during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Crystal Palace at Elland Road on April 09, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"In some parts in the last game and the game before, in the second half against Palace, there were some moments where you could have that feeling.

"But I have to defend my players because I know they tried but sometimes these moments are difficult to manage, to deal with that. It's not a lack of desire for sure.

"We've competed well, we've had good results, but it's true that we have to accept the critics now.

"There were some unacceptable moments in the last games and I understand that, I understand the view of supporters, when they say they feel the lack of desire, I understand that feeling, 100 per cent.

"But I spend time with the players and know how they are suffering in this moment and working to improve the situation and that they are able to change and they are able to change because they have done it staying with me.

"I believe in these players and I'm sure all together we can compete the way we have done."

Gracia has hinted at a return to the first-team line-up for influential defender Max Wober at Craven Cottage.

Gracia added: "He was injured for the last two weeks.

"For the last game, he was available, but he only trained one or two days and I think now he is in a better condition to help the team and we will decide about the players for the next game."