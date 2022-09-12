When does the EFL resume and what happens with the weekend's Premier League games?

Whilst the Football Association has given the green light for all football to resume after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it is with the normal but considerable proviso that each game can only take place with approval from the police and relevant safety group authorities, and with the funeral planned for September 19, that could be a big hurdle to a number of weekend games.With no matches scheduled for Monday – when Leeds United's Premier League game at home to Nottingham Forest has been postponed – there was due to be a full programme of Championship, League One and Two football on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Having called off the weekend games as a mark of respect, the EFL officially confirmed on Monday morning its midweek fixtures will go ahead.

Most had been working on that assumption. Three Yorkshire clubs – Huddersfield Town, Hull City and Barnsley – had already held press conferences to preview their Tuesday matches by the time the news came out and two more – Sheffield United and Doncaster Rovers – had scheduled them for later in the day.

Huddersfield and Hull host Wigan Athletic and Stoke City respectively in the Championship, whilst Sheffield United are at Swansea City. Middlesbrough are at home to Cardiff City.

Yorkshire's League One games are Barnsley v Port Vale and Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday, and in the fourth tier Harrogate v Salford City, Barrow v Doncaster and Tranmere Rovers v Bradford City.

Rotherham United host Blackpool in the Championship on Wednesday.

The National League resumes on Monday night, where the only league game sees Bradford (Park Avenue) host Darlington in Conference North.

TRIBUTED: West Ham United played their Europa League game against FCSB hours after Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced because fans were already on their way to the game

The Premier League is taking the attitude it would like as many games as possible to go ahead this weekend but policing is a particular issue with the strong possibility extra personnel will be drafted in from forces nationwide to help the operation in London.

Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday has been postponed because of a lack of available police, but Chelsea’s lower-risk Champions League home match against Red Bull Salzburg the previous day is set to be played as scheduled, making it the first under Graham Potter’s management.

As a match which always require a big police presence, Leeds United's Sunday trip to Manchester United must be of particular concern, as with any weekend games in the capital.

Further complicating the matter is the suggestion Sky may not have enough available television trucks to staff the matches it is due to cover.

PERSPECTIVE: Hull City manager Shota Arveladze

The Premier League programme resumes on Friday, when Aston Villa host Southampton and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.

In London, Tottenham Hotspur take on Leicester City on Saturday evening, while Brentford play Arsenal and Chelsea are at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

“We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing,” said a statement from the National Police Chief’s Council.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

Leeds have not played since their 5-2 defeat at Brentford on September 3, and with an international break starting on the day of the funeral, that will be their only game of the month should the trip to Old Trafford be postponed.

Hull made the trip to Cardiff in vain at the weekend, with their Championship game called off late on Friday morning. This weekend they are due at Swansea City.

Their Georgian coach Shota Arveladze was phlegmatic about the uncertainty, and keen to put it in its proper perspective.

"We will see how it's going to work," he said. "We understand and if people don't understand and don't realise how huge the person (Queen Elizabeth) was and how you have to show respect, I don't really care.

"This is fun, at the end of the day – for supporters and for us. It's a sadness not only for the UK but for a lot of the world and it's important to remember we're talking about human lives.

"Football is a really nice game but it's just a game."