When is the FA Cup final this year, and how do I get tickets

Get ready for a late FA Cup final to end the 2022/23 English football season.

Due to the Premier League’s six-week break for the World Cup before Christmas, the season has been nudged back a couple of weeks.

The repercussions are that the FA Cup final’s traditional mid-May slot has been pushed back.

This season’s FA Cup final will now take place on Saturday June 3.

Last season's FA Cup final, won by Liverpool, was help on May 14, 2022. But when will the 2023 final be held? (Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kick-off time is still to be decided. In past seasons it has been held at 5.15pm due to it taking place on the same day as a round of Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm.

But the Premier League season finishes a week earlier this year on Sunday May 28.

How do I get tickets?

FA Cup final tickets will be sold on an allocation basis by the two competing clubs, who will likely have loyalty schemes in place for fans looking to head to Wembley.

There is always a Club Wembley membership that can be obtained, which would guarantee a seat for the FA Cup semi-finals and final as well, but that would be expensive.