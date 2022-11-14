The final round of action until December took place at the weekend with Leeds United losing 4-3 to Tottenham Hotspur in a dramatic encounter in North London. Arsenal sit five points clear of Manchester City in second while the top four is made up by Newcastle United and Spurs.

Manchester United occupy fifth while Liverpool sit sixth. Leeds are 15th in the table – two points clear of the relegation zone. Wolves will be bottom until at least the final week of December while Southampton and Nottingham Forest make up the remainder of the bottom three.

When is the Premier League back?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Detail view of the Premier League Trophy prior to the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on August 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The Premier League will not return until December 26, eight days after the World Cup final in Qatar on December 18. Brentford and Tottenham will kick off the return to action at 12.30pm on Boxing Day.

Southampton v Brighton, Leicester City v Newcastle, Crystal Palace v Fulham and Everton v Wolves will all kick off at 3pm. Aston Villa host Liverpool at 5.30pm while West Ham make the trip to Arsenal at 8pm.

Chelsea welcome Bournemouth to London on December 27 at 5.30pm before Nottingham Forest make the trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United at 8pm.