At Anfield on Wednesday evening, Liverpool clinically dismantled Leeds 6-0 with a devastating first-half display which left Bielsa’s free-falling side chasing shadows.

Mohamed Salah scored two penalties, either side of a rare Joel Matip goal from open play, to take his tally to 27 for the season in a 20-minute spell which provided an ideal warm-up for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

Sadio Mane’s double and Virgil van Dijk’s header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on a ninth successive victory and capped a miserable night for Bielsa’s side who, if they were not already, will be glancing anxiously towards the foot of the table.

Burnley’s win over Tottenham, has brought the relegation zone alarmingly within three points.

"How am I not going to question what I’m doing? Of course I question myself,” reflected Bielsa.

“And you ask yourself why the things that are happening to us are happening. The question is, I don’t think that a change in style is going to change what is happening to us.”

Asked whether the owners had expressed concerns about the club’s slide towards the bottom three, Bielsa added: “Not specifically but when a team is going through what we are going through it is only going to awaken doubts.

“And I know the consequence of the succession of results of the team I manage.”

Following the latest top-flight action on Wednesday, the final Premier League table has been predicted by statisticians at FiveThirtyEight...

1. Manchester City Final points: 91.

2. Liverpool Final points: 86.

3. Chelsea Final points: 77.

4. Arsenal Final points: 67.