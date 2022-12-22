With Harry Kane leading the way for overall playing time this season, as well as not missing a game for England during the World Cup, we’ve taken a look at which players have been affected the most, and what it could mean for the rest of the season.
Regarding the World Cup itself, Manchester City are far and away the team most likely to suffer. City led the league with 16 World Cup players combining for 5,180 minutes of action.
They also covered a combined 486 kilometres during those games, 99km more than rivals Manchester United in second place on that list, while almost 40 per cent of their playing time (1,973 minutes) came in the knockout stages from December 3 onwards.
United’s 13 World Cup players barely broke 4,000 minutes, combining for 4,029. Tottenham’s 11 racked up 4,107 minutes but, with 652 of those going to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, covered a total of 365km.
Chelsea are the last of the teams likely to feel a major impact, with 12 players combining for 3,681 minutes and 331km.
After that there is a significant drop-off, with league leaders Arsenal having 10 players at the tournament but only England’s Bukayo Saka even appearing in the quarter-finals.
Their players shared just 1,928 minutes and 164km – although those numbers were kept down by a group-stage injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus which could have a more significant impact on their title bid.
Their playing time was exceeded by Liverpool’s seven players while Alexis Mac Allister, a finalist with Argentina, helped Brighton rank fifth for distance with 175km covered. Mac Allister accounted for almost 65km of that and played 132 minutes in the final, just eight days before the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.
At the other end of the scale, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth only had two World Cup players apiece. Saints’ 317 minutes was the lowest tally, accounted for entirely by Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu as fellow defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was unused by Germany.
Top 50 Premier League players by playing time at the World Cup
1 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) 799 minutes
2 Ivan Perisic (Tottenham/Croatia) 717
3 Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea/Morocco) 688
4 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/Croatia) 680
5 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/France) 652
6 Cristian Romero (Tottenham/Argentina) 616
7 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Argentina) 610
8 Raphael Varane (Manchester United/France) 577
9 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) 547
10 Nathan Ake (Manchester City/Netherlands) 544
11 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/Argentina) 518
12 Jordan Pickford (Everton/England) 515
13 John Stones (Manchester City/England) 493
14 Luke Shaw (Manchester United/England) 486
15 Harry Maguire (Manchester United/England) 481
16 Declan Rice (West Ham/England) 478
17 Harry Kane (Tottenham/England) 450
18 Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) 429
19= Thiago Silva (Chelsea/Brazil) 422
19= Casemiro (Manchester United/Brazil) 422
21= Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) 408
21= Matty Cash (Aston Villa/Poland) 408
23= Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/Senegal) 406
23= Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/Senegal) 406
25= Tim Ream (Fulham/United States) 405
25= Tyler Adams (Leeds/United States) 405
25= Matt Turner (Arsenal/United States) 405
28 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal) 404
29 Son Heung-min (Tottenham/South Korea) 403
30 Antonee Robinson (Fulham/United States) 400
31 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/Switzerland) 398
32 Manuel Akanji (Manchester City/Switzerland) 398
33 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) 397
34 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) 394
35 Nayef Aguerd (West Ham/Morocco) 382
36 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/Argentina) 359
37 Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest/Switzerland) 358
38 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Portugal) 352
39 Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/France) 344
40 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/United States) 343
41 Richarlison (Tottenham/Brazil) 338
42= Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/Brazil) 330
42= Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/Spain) 330
44= Mohammed Salisu (Southampton/Ghana) 317
44= Daniel Amartey (Leicester/Ghana) 317
44= Thomas Partey (Arsenal/Ghana) 317
47 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) 314
48 Chris Mepham (Bournemouth/Wales) 310
49 Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton/Senegal) 309
50 Nampalys Mendy (Leicester/Senegal) 307
Top 50 Premier League and World Cup players by overall playing time this season
1 Harry Kane (Tottenham/England) 2,735 minutes
2 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/France) 2,708
3 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) 2,698
4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) 2,544
5 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) 2,477
6 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham/Denmark) 2,462
7 Declan Rice (West Ham/England) 2,369
8 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) 2,363
9 Ivan Perisic (Tottenham/Croatia) 2,345
10 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/Switzerland) 2,338
11= Eric Dier (Tottenham/England) 2,310
11= Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/Argentina) 2,310
13 Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham/Uruguay) 2,236
14 Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) 2,229
15 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/Portugal) 2,183
16 Thiago Silva (Chelsea/Brazil) 2,166
17 Son Heung-min (Tottenham/South Korea) 2,156
18 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,131
19 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Argentina) 2,114
20 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,086
21 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/Croatia) 2,066
22 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,044
23 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium) 2,036
24 Christian Eriksen (Manchester United/Denmark) 2,027
25 Ruben Neves (Wolves/Portugal) 1,968
26 Mohammed Salisu (Southampton/Ghana) 1,938
27 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) 1,937
28 Jordan Pickford (Everton/England) 1,896
29 Cristian Romero (Tottenham/Argentina) 1,882
30 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Germany) 1,881
31 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea/England) 1,874
32 Moises Caicedo (Brighton/Ecuador) 1,870
33 Tim Ream (Fulham/United States) 1,864
34 Tyler Adams (Leeds/United States) 1,860
35 Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/Senegal) 1,858
36 Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil) 1,852
37 Mason Mount (Chelsea/England) 1,814
38 Casemiro (Manchester United/Brazil) 1,813
39 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle/England) 1,794
40 Thilo Kehrer (West Ham/Germany) 1,791
41 Nick Pope (Newcastle/England) 1,786
42 Timothy Castagne (Leicester/Belgium) 1,777
43 William Saliba (Arsenal/France) 1,763
44 Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace/Denmark) 1,760
45 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/Brazil) 1,748
46 Phil Foden (Manchester City/England) 1,745
47 Fabinho (Liverpool/Brazil) 1,700
48 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford/Cameroon) 1,686
49 Luke Shaw (Manchester United/England) 1,679
50 Ben Davies (Tottenham/Wales) 1,675