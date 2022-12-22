Manchester City were the busiest Premier League club and Emiliano Martinez the most active player at the World Cup.

With Harry Kane leading the way for overall playing time this season, as well as not missing a game for England during the World Cup, we’ve taken a look at which players have been affected the most, and what it could mean for the rest of the season.

Regarding the World Cup itself, Manchester City are far and away the team most likely to suffer. City led the league with 16 World Cup players combining for 5,180 minutes of action.

They also covered a combined 486 kilometres during those games, 99km more than rivals Manchester United in second place on that list, while almost 40 per cent of their playing time (1,973 minutes) came in the knockout stages from December 3 onwards.

United’s 13 World Cup players barely broke 4,000 minutes, combining for 4,029. Tottenham’s 11 racked up 4,107 minutes but, with 652 of those going to France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, covered a total of 365km.

Chelsea are the last of the teams likely to feel a major impact, with 12 players combining for 3,681 minutes and 331km.

After that there is a significant drop-off, with league leaders Arsenal having 10 players at the tournament but only England’s Bukayo Saka even appearing in the quarter-finals.

Their players shared just 1,928 minutes and 164km – although those numbers were kept down by a group-stage injury to Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus which could have a more significant impact on their title bid.

Their playing time was exceeded by Liverpool’s seven players while Alexis Mac Allister, a finalist with Argentina, helped Brighton rank fifth for distance with 175km covered. Mac Allister accounted for almost 65km of that and played 132 minutes in the final, just eight days before the Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

At the other end of the scale, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth only had two World Cup players apiece. Saints’ 317 minutes was the lowest tally, accounted for entirely by Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu as fellow defender Armel Bella-Kotchap was unused by Germany.

Top 50 Premier League players by playing time at the World Cup

1 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) 799 minutes

2 Ivan Perisic (Tottenham/Croatia) 717

3 Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea/Morocco) 688

4 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/Croatia) 680

5 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/France) 652

6 Cristian Romero (Tottenham/Argentina) 616

7 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Argentina) 610

8 Raphael Varane (Manchester United/France) 577

9 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) 547

10 Nathan Ake (Manchester City/Netherlands) 544

11 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City/Argentina) 518

12 Jordan Pickford (Everton/England) 515

13 John Stones (Manchester City/England) 493

14 Luke Shaw (Manchester United/England) 486

15 Harry Maguire (Manchester United/England) 481

16 Declan Rice (West Ham/England) 478

17 Harry Kane (Tottenham/England) 450

18 Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) 429

19= Thiago Silva (Chelsea/Brazil) 422

19= Casemiro (Manchester United/Brazil) 422

21= Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) 408

21= Matty Cash (Aston Villa/Poland) 408

23= Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/Senegal) 406

23= Edouard Mendy (Chelsea/Senegal) 406

25= Tim Ream (Fulham/United States) 405

25= Tyler Adams (Leeds/United States) 405

25= Matt Turner (Arsenal/United States) 405

28 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal) 404

29 Son Heung-min (Tottenham/South Korea) 403

30 Antonee Robinson (Fulham/United States) 400

31 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/Switzerland) 398

32 Manuel Akanji (Manchester City/Switzerland) 398

33 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) 397

34 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) 394

35 Nayef Aguerd (West Ham/Morocco) 382

36 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/Argentina) 359

37 Remo Freuler (Nottingham Forest/Switzerland) 358

38 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Portugal) 352

39 Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/France) 344

40 Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/United States) 343

41 Richarlison (Tottenham/Brazil) 338

42= Lucas Paqueta (West Ham/Brazil) 330

42= Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City/Spain) 330

44= Mohammed Salisu (Southampton/Ghana) 317

44= Daniel Amartey (Leicester/Ghana) 317

44= Thomas Partey (Arsenal/Ghana) 317

47 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) 314

48 Chris Mepham (Bournemouth/Wales) 310

49 Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton/Senegal) 309

50 Nampalys Mendy (Leicester/Senegal) 307

Top 50 Premier League and World Cup players by overall playing time this season

1 Harry Kane (Tottenham/England) 2,735 minutes

2 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham/France) 2,708

3 Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool/Netherlands) 2,698

4 Alisson Becker (Liverpool/Brazil) 2,544

5 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa/Argentina) 2,477

6 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham/Denmark) 2,462

7 Declan Rice (West Ham/England) 2,369

8 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal) 2,363

9 Ivan Perisic (Tottenham/Croatia) 2,345

10 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/Switzerland) 2,338

11= Eric Dier (Tottenham/England) 2,310

11= Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United/Argentina) 2,310

13 Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham/Uruguay) 2,236

14 Rodri (Manchester City/Spain) 2,229

15 Diogo Dalot (Manchester United/Portugal) 2,183

16 Thiago Silva (Chelsea/Brazil) 2,166

17 Son Heung-min (Tottenham/South Korea) 2,156

18 Ruben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,131

19 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton/Argentina) 2,114

20 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,086

21 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea/Croatia) 2,066

22 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City/Portugal) 2,044

23 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium) 2,036

24 Christian Eriksen (Manchester United/Denmark) 2,027

25 Ruben Neves (Wolves/Portugal) 1,968

26 Mohammed Salisu (Southampton/Ghana) 1,938

27 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal/England) 1,937

28 Jordan Pickford (Everton/England) 1,896

29 Cristian Romero (Tottenham/Argentina) 1,882

30 Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City/Germany) 1,881

31 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea/England) 1,874

32 Moises Caicedo (Brighton/Ecuador) 1,870

33 Tim Ream (Fulham/United States) 1,864

34 Tyler Adams (Leeds/United States) 1,860

35 Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea/Senegal) 1,858

36 Ederson (Manchester City/Brazil) 1,852

37 Mason Mount (Chelsea/England) 1,814

38 Casemiro (Manchester United/Brazil) 1,813

39 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle/England) 1,794

40 Thilo Kehrer (West Ham/Germany) 1,791

41 Nick Pope (Newcastle/England) 1,786

42 Timothy Castagne (Leicester/Belgium) 1,777

43 William Saliba (Arsenal/France) 1,763

44 Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace/Denmark) 1,760

45 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal/Brazil) 1,748

46 Phil Foden (Manchester City/England) 1,745

47 Fabinho (Liverpool/Brazil) 1,700

48 Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford/Cameroon) 1,686

49 Luke Shaw (Manchester United/England) 1,679