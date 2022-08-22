Where Leeds United sit in Premier League table since Jesse Marsch's arrival compared to Man United, Everton, Aston Villa, West Ham, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Liverpool

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites undoubtedly delivered their best display under Marsch to dismantle Chelsea, who ended the game with 10 men following Kalidou Koulibaly’s red card.

They were given a helping hand as a calamitous piece of goalkeeping from Edouard Mendy, who was tackled in his own six-yard box, allowed Brenden Aaronson to open the scoring in the 33rd minute, before Rodrigo headed home a free-kick four minutes later.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Harrison completed the scoring after the break and the scoreline was sweet reward for the way Leeds hunted down their opponents, outrunning them by 10.5km.

“A really good performance, the best since I have been here,” he said. “That is really nice to see – not just the result but I felt we were the better team.

“Good performance and individually what you start to see is a bunch of players who understand their roles and have belief in what we are doing.

“We wanted to make them uncomfortable, we wanted to be aggressive and we wanted to push the game that way and we did.”

Marsch was brought in at Leeds to stop them from being relegated. He achieved that with a final-day win over Brentford after a nervy end to last season.

Jesse Marsch, manager of Leeds United, celebrates after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea FC at Elland Road. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The American feels the fear of the drop has now left his players, who have picked up seven points from the first nine on offer.

United supporters could hardly have imagined a better start. We have put together how the table looks since Marsch took over, and calculated every team’s points per game as some clubs have played more than others.

Leeds sit comfortably in mid-table, ahead of Aston Villa, Everton and Man United. Teams relegated or promoted have not been included.

Premier League table since Jesse Marsch’s appointment...

Leeds United's Brazilian-born Spanish striker Rodrigo celebrates after scoring his team second goal against Chelses. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images.