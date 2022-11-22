Leeds United are one of the worst-affected teams in the Premier League when it comes to VAR intervention this season.

The Whites have had three decisions go against them after intervention from Stockley Park while just one call has gone their way following consultation with the video referee.

In their 5-2 loss at Brentford, the hosts had a penalty awarded for a foul by Luis Sinisterra on Ivan Toney before a Bryan Mbeumo goal was awarded in the second half after initially being chalked off for offside.

VAR has only changed decisions in two Leeds matches this season, with Stockley Park twice intervening in their narrow 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Elland Road. Jesse Marsch’s side had a penalty awarded, which was missed by Patrick Bamford, by VAR for handball against William Saliba.

In the 90th minute, VAR overturned a penalty awarded to Leeds for a foul by Gabriel on Bamford, who also had his red card cancelled. It gives Leeds a net VAR score of -2, with only three sides having a worse return on that front this campaign.

We have looked at how Leeds’ VAR decisions have compared to their Premier League rivals this season – starting with the side who have the worst net score this term.

1. Manchester City: -3 The reigning champions have had four calls go against them and one for them. One of the more memorable incidents was Phil Foden's disallowed goal against Liverpool after VAR spotted a foul by Erling Haaland on Fabinho. Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2. Bournemouth: -3 The Cherries have had four calls go against them and just one for them. Photo: LINDSEY PARNABY Photo Sales

3. Brighton: -3 The Seagulls have had one call in their favour but four against. The most recent overturn was when VAR spotted a handball by Lewis Dunk against Wolves, as Brighton won the game 3-2. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

4. Tottenham Hotspur: -2 VAR's last intervention in a Spurs game was in their victory over Leicester. Hugo Lloris was penalised by the video officials for stepping off his line for a penalty while Son Heung-Min had a goal allowed after an incorrect offside. Overall, Spurs have had three decisions go against them and one for them. Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales