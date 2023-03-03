Every club in the land is searching for prolific forward – but who is the LEAST most effective in the Premier League?

Who contributes to the least amount of goals for their team?

New research has revealed the least prolific Premier League forwards this season.

The study by comparison site JohnSlots analyzed the statistics of players who have played more than 500 minutes in the Premier League this season to see who had the lowest ‘minutes per goal contribution’ so far.

It found that Everton striker Neal Maupay is the worst forward in the league this season.

Having played 880 minutes of league football at the time of the study, the French forward has amassed just one goal, giving him the highest minutes per goal contribution on the list.

Here is the top 10 via JohnSlots

1 . 1. Neal Maupay of Everton Having played 880 minutes of league football at the time of the study, the French forward has amassed just one goal, giving him the highest minutes per goal contribution on the list.

2 . 2. Jordan Ayew of Crystal Palace Coming in second is Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew. He has the second-highest amount of minutes played in the league this season, but with just one goal and one assist to his name so far, he has 841 minutes per goal contribution.

3 . 3. Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers Hwang Hee-Chan comes in third place on the list, with the Wolves forward having played 692 minutes of football this season. He has only bagged one assist in that time, giving him 692 minutes per goal contribution in the Premier League.

4 . 4. Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace Taking fourth place on the list is another Crystal Palace player, Jean-Philippe Mateta. He has racked up just 1 goal in the league this season, giving him 652 minutes per goal contribution.