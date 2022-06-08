The pair were speaking on a Yorkshire Post FootballTalk podcast special looking at issues of governance and finance within the game.

In November MP Tracey Crouch published a “fan-led” review of football governance which the Government promised at the last general election. One of its key recommendations, endorsed by the Government last month, was the creation of an independent regulator to take decisions rather than allow the various football bodies to run themselves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harrogate-born former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur defender Scales, an ambassador for Fair Game, a group endorsed by 33 English clubs including Doncaster Rovers which is lobbying for change, believes it is essential.

Wembley Stadium Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

“It’s clear that the vested interests in the game, the conflicts, all the issues that we’ve known for a long time about in football, hold the game back and don’t serve the interests of all the stakeholders,” said Scales.

“The game can flourish much more in a framework fit for the 21st Century.

“There are old habits that die hard in a game that on so many levels is brilliant.

“We at Fair Game have come forward with a load of recommendations that chime with the fan-led review because good people within football, experts, academics, people who have lived and breathed football and have great experience are all part of that process.”

Hyde believes the chance for change offered by former sports minister Crouch’s review must not go to waste.

“I think it’s essential we don’t let go the possibility of positive change,” he said.