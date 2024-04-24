Why Crysencio Summerville's goal at Middlesbrough could be turning point for promotion-chasing Leeds United

It came shortly after the hour mark of a thrilling game on Monday evening when Crysencio Summerville scored with a delicious curler to make it 4-2 and take his goals tally this season to 20.

The celebrations in front of the nearby away contingent at the Riverside were akin to an outpouring of emotion and an explosion of joy after a difficult spell in the club’s season. The moment felt undeniably big.

In the context of the game, it certainly was with Boro refusing to go away in an epic spectacle, setting up a grandstand finale with a second goal on the night from Emmanuel Latte Lath late on.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville (left) celebrates with Patrick Bamford scoring their fourth and decisive goal against Middlesbrough (Picture: PA)

Boro threw the kitchen sink at Leeds in their bid to get a leveller, but the visitors held out, just, to move back into second spot above Ipswich Town. Leeds can move four points above Ipswich and pile on the pressure in the race to the Premier League by winning at QPR on Friday night. Town visit Hull City on Saturday night and then play their other game in hand at Coventry City next Wednesday ahead of the final weekend.

On whether Summerville’s goal constituted a huge moment in Leeds’ season, manager Daniel Farke said: “We knew we played a side in red-hot form and Middlesbrough are always capable of scoring.

“When we were two goals up, it felt an important step and it was shown more or less in the last minutes because they scored out of nothing and it was important to have the two-goal lead.

“The lads know it is the crunch time of the season and how important it is to be there with results and you can see this a little bit in the celebrations (for Summerville’s goal).

“I think to analyse this season, we should wait a bit and do it when the season is over, but I am happy as we went back to our best level attacking wise and scored fantastic goals and created good chances and I have to credit all of my players up front and I am pretty pleased with this.

“There was also a bit of criticism there because they had a drier spell in the last (previous) week, but that’s the Championship. It was more or less our first bad week in 2024 and sometimes, you have to accept this and back them and give them some trust to get their confidence back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apart from Patrick Bamford, they are just young lads in the offence and they need this backing. They worked really well and they got momentum back on their side.”

One worrying sight late on was substitute Dan James being helped off by medical staff after taking a blow in the ribs, while Joe Rodon also seemed to be struggling.

On a couple of potential concerns ahead of the trip to QPR, Farke added: “Not so much with Joe. He had some problems with his calf, but it was just a hit. I hope he comes through and will be ready for Friday. I’m a bit concerned about Dan as it could be something with his core muscle. It’s really, really unlucky as he’s a key player for us. It would be really bad news if he had a major injury.