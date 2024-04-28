Why Daniel Farke is refusing to talk the play-off talk as Leeds United and Hull City given final-day hope

The Whites left Loftus Road on Friday with their fate out of their hands after a 4-0 defeat to Queens Park Rangers left Ipswich Town able to secure the second automatic promotion spot before the sides played again.

But Ipswich’s 3-3 draw at Hull the next day ensured both Yorkshire clubs will have something to play for on the Championship season’s final weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tractor Boys have a game in hand at Coventry City on Tuesday but their much poorer goal difference means if they lose one of their two remaining games, Leeds can stay up by matching their other result.

Leeds finish at home to Southampton, guaranteed fourth place. Ipswich host Huddersfield Town, relegated barring a goal difference miracle after their 1-1 draw with Birmingham City.

Hull are at Plymouth Argyle, who need to win to be sure of avoiding relegation, knowing only three points, plus defeat for West Bromwich Albion, will set up a play-off against Leeds or Ipswich.

West Brom lost 3-0 at Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, leaving the Owls a point from safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOT GIVING UP: Leeds United manager Daniel Farke

The final Championship games kick off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Farke dismissed the idea he could take pressure off his side by focusing on the play-offs.

"We have been in the chasing role since gameday one and we will never give up until it's theoretically done," said Farke. "There are two bullets – automatic promotion and the play-offs – and perhaps it's a bit more realistic to speak about the play-offs.