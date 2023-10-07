LEEDS UNITED boss Daniel Farke has revealed that he resisted the urge to ‘throw some water bottles’ at half-time after his side conceded a sloppy equaliser moments before the break in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

Leeds were leading 1-0 thanks to Dan James’s first goal at Elland Road since January 2022 and their advantage should have been far more convincing in a first-half when they spurned several opportunities.

They paid a price when they switched off ahead of the interval, allowing Kal Naismith to head home an equaliser for the Robins.

Creditably, Leeds shrugged off the setback and went into the lead early in the second period, courtesy of a fine finish from Joel Piroe, who netted his seventh goal in 12 outings for United.

Daniel Farke at full time after Leeds United's victory over Bristol City. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Farke said: "I needed to calm myself down at first as I was so annoyed that we didn’t bury the game as I know how difficult it is if you get such a sucker-punch.

"My mood was that I wanted to throw some water bottles, but I didn’t want to show this to the players.

"They were annoyed anyway and they don’t need an overemotional manager in the dressing room who was just shouting. It was more me calming myself down to give the right tactical hints.”

Leeds dominated much of the second half, but failed to put the game to bed and had to endure a few tense moments in the final quarter before the end.

They have moved up to fifth in the Championship table and registered a third successive league win at Elland Road for the first time since the end of their promotion campaign in 2019-20.

Farke added: “I am very happy with the three points. You cannot argue against it with the performance. We created so many chances against a rock-solid side, especially away from home. Bristol have not conceded many goals.

"I am pretty happy with how much we created against such a really well-structured and well-organised side. The only thing I need to criticise is the fact the effectiveness in using our chances because the game should have been buried and done at half time with not just the amount of chances, but the quality of chances we missed.

"It was unbelievable. It’s football, though. We should have been buried the game, but from small situations like a long throw in, long balls, corner kicks and free-kicks, something can always happen.

"It was just five seconds to go (in the first half) and we concede a sucker punch. Well done to the lads in how they reacted. They were not annoyed and in the second half, we did really well to go back into the lead.

"We again missed an unbelievable amount of chances after and in the last 15 minutes, if you don’t bury the game, it’s always the same and the opponents take more and more risks.

"We could have made our life easier and our goal difference could have been better, for sure.”

Meanwhile, Farke sprung a surprise by fielding Archie Gray at right-back to combat City’s key winger Sam Bell.

The ploy worked a treat, with Gray enhancing his reputation with another good display, while displaying his versatility in the process.

Farke continued: "First of all, I have to give all the compliments to Archie. On the one hand, you can have an idea that this will work and that with the player’s strength, it can fulfil your wishes.

"But it is important the player brings it onto the pitch and this is no guarantee it will work. But we got the feeling we wanted to play with a technical player who plays from the full-back position and is a bit more inverted, like a traditional midfield player.

"The strengths of Archie are also his pace and tracking the winger. I always had the feeling that Bristol were good with long balls in behind and we got the feeling Archie’s pace could help.

"But in possession, we felt his positioning, along with Daniel James, could stretch opponents a bit more and stay a bit wider.

"Archie produced a terrific performance, especially against the ball, but also with it."

Offering a visiting perspective, Bristol City assistant Curtis Fleming said: “It feels like a missed opportunity.

"Leeds are a good side, but we played well at times and caused them a few problems. But we didn’t showcase what we can.

"We knew Leeds had real quality and that we had to concentrate against their offensive unit.

"We thought our front four could cause them problems. Their front foot caused us more problems than ours did to them.