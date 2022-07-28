Skubala has held positions within the FA for a number of years and after running the national futsal side, he worked in England's youth set-up, including as under-18 coach.

Prior to working with the FA, Skubala was the director of football at Loughborough University for four years.

Skubala will be assisted by Michal Pudjak - who remains as assistant under-21 coach - and replaces Mark Jackson, who has moved up to assist first-team head coach Jesse Marsch.

Michael Skubala. Picture courtesy of Leeds United AFC.

Director of football Victor Orta said: “The role of head coach within the Under-21 side is clearly an important role at a club that sees so many players progress into the first team.

“We interviewed candidates from across the world over the course of the summer, but the work Michael has done within the FA, alongside his ambitious plans for the group, gave him the edge and we are really pleased to welcome him to the club.”

Head of academy Adam Underwood added: “This is another clear sign of progression for our academy.

“The academy at Leeds United is a key part of our DNA and we believe that Michael is the best possible candidate to improve the group he will be working with, whilst preparing them to make the step up to becoming first-team players’.