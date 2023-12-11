Why Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is relaxed ahead of the January transfer window

LEEDS UNITED manager Daniel Farke insists he is relaxed ahead of next month's January transfer window - and is confident that the club will retain all of their leading players.

United maintained the pressure on Leicester City and Ipswich Town with Saturday's 2-0 Championship victory at Blackburn Rovers - on a day when the top three all won, while Southampton dropped points at Watford.

Dan James found the net for a third successive game, while Crysencio Summerville took his season's tally to nine.

Questioned about the prospect of clubs moving for their major stars in the new year, Farke said: "No (it has not been discussed with the board), we don't have to talk about this topic because everyone in this club knows we are ambitious and want to be successful and we want to keep our best players.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke celebrates following his side's 2-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Blackburn Rovers. Picture: Tim Markland/PA Wire.

"There is no temptation, anyhow, to give some of our key players to other clubs.

"Why should we do this? Everyone is aware of the situation. We (club officials) don't even have to talk about it.”

Leeds's latest win was their ninth in their past 11 outings, with third-placed United having lost just once since the end of September.

Farke, whose side visit Sunderland on Tuesday night, added: "We know we are on a really good run at the moment and more or less second to none in the last two months in this league.

"We are not carried away too much, but we know this is a massive win. I have been here several times and it is a tough place to go.

"I know how difficult it is to get three points and return with a clean sheet and we have done both of these things.