Decision to replace Marcelo Bielsa with Jesse Marsch was made to 'evolve' Leeds United: Angus Kinnear

Bielsa's counterpart Jesse Marsch leads United for the first time at Elland Road in Thursday evening's Premier League home game with Aston Villa as the relegation-haunted Whites seek to stop the rot and arrest a wretched five-match losing sequence.

On the exit of Bielsa and announcement of Marsh, Kinnear, writing in his programme notes, said: "Knowing the requirement to evolve from Marcelo at the end of the season meant the process to identity and secure a successor was on-going and well-advanced.

"Our task was primarily to find a coach who shared the same fundamental footballing idealogy. This is one based on always being the tactical protagonist, outrunning the opposition, placing a premium on scoring goals over simply preventing them - all while having the parallel focus on developing youth.

Leeds United MD Angus Kinnear.

"This needed to be allied with the cultural qualities of integrity, endeavour and ambition that would fit with our club and supporters.

"Jesse Marsch was the outstanding candidate and the unanimous first choice. In addition to his commitment to the long-term porject, he also had the confidence and courage to accept the role early.

"Despite our position in the Premier League table becoming increasingly precarious, he is undaunted and has joined with a clear vision of the tactical adaptations that are required and can be quickly executed.

"We have absolute confidence in Jesse for the remainder of this campaign and for the next three years. We believe he is the man to continue our aggressive trajectory, I know that supporters will ultimately be impressed by not only what he delivers on the pitch, but how he represents the club off it.

"Everyone at the club wanted Marcelo's reign to culminate in an Elland Road farewell that was befitting of his achievements, but sadly football often fails to follow the script.

"Whether supporters agree or disagree with the acceleration of the coaching transition, what cannot be questioned is that the best way to honour and protect Marcelo's legacy is to cherish and perpetuate the unity that he inspired and build on the solid foundations that he created.