Why the Championship numbers at the top do not interest Leeds United manager Daniel Farke - for now

Not yet in any case.

Farke, whose side eased past Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United with a comfortable 3-0 win on Saturday to register their sixth successive league victory in 2024 - and maintain their 100 per cent record in the New Year - are a point and place behind second-placed Southampton, who do have a game in hand.

Ipswich Town, in fourth, dropped points in a 2-2 home draw with West Brom and trail Leeds by three points, having played a game less.

Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville (right) celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Wilfried Gnonto during the Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham United at Elland Road. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

While Leeds' recent form has been outstanding, Southampton's numbers since mid autumn have been staggering.

The south coast club, who secured a comeback 5-3 success over Huddersfield Town on Saturday, are unbeaten in 25 matches in all competitions. That said, they still have to visit Leeds, Leicester and Ipswich before season's end.

On the table, Farke, whose side possess the sole unbeaten home record in the division, said: "At the moment I'm not interested, I might have a look later on the sofa (after Saturday's game), but it's not important where you are after 20 or 30 or 31 games.

"Yes, from game day 40 to 42 you can have a look what happens elsewhere, but you can't influence what goes on at other pitches. It's all about where you are after 46 games.

"With this points average per-game, it's a bit more than two per game right now, so if we can maintain this over 46 games, then you can be in a top class position at the end of the season in May.

"But in order to be able to speak about this in May, we need to keep going.

"Your home has to be a fortress and this is what the lads have delivered, I couldn't have predicted how many points the lads have delivered at home, so all the credit to them."

Rock-bottom Rotherham's plight at the foot of the table looks increasingly fraught.

They are 12 points behind fourth-from-bottom Huddersfield with a vastly inferior goal difference. It looks a case of when not if relegation is confirmed.

On the road, they are without an away success in 15 long months.

One crumb of comfort for the Millers - who host Hull City on Tuesday - saw key defender Cameron Humphreys make his return to action following a serious hamstring injury which had kept him out since September 23.

Humphreys, who came on as a 79th-minute substitute said: "It is amazing to be back and not a bad place to come back to, but just a shame about the result.

"I couldn’t wait to get back. It wasn’t easy, but I am just happy to be back.

"I was on crutches for eight weeks and getting the weight back on your legs was difficult, but I got there in the end.