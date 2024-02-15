The European Club Finance and Investment Landscape report is an exhaustive study looking at all manner of measures of the health of club football across the continent.It calls its analysis of kit manufacturer sponsorship revenues and total merchandising revenues "probably as good a measure of club popularity as any", and Leeds come in at 16th, the seventh English club on the list.Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich make up the top three, with Liverpool and Manchester United fourth and fifth respectively. Celtic are 17th.Leeds' revenues were recorded at £29.1m, less than a fifth of Barcelona's £153.1, highlighting the big gaps even between the top 20 across various measures. Manchester United are 34 per cent ahead of next-placed Paris Saint-Germain and there is a similar jump from Borussia Dortmund in 12th to AC Milan in 13th.Most of the figures are based on results for 2022-23, but Leeds are one of five clubs yet to have reported, so their number is from the previous season.The Whites were 28th for the amount of money they brought in per matchday (£1.3m), making them 17th for revenue per fan.Leicester City and Southampton, relegated with Leeds last season, were also in Europe's top 50, going some way to explaining why those three clubs are leading this term's Championship.Premier League gate receipts were £765m, more than second-placed Spain (£367) and third-placed France (£304) combined.Commercial revenues were nearly twice as lucrative as domestic TV revenues for the top 20 revenue-generating clubs.The figures, which do not include Sheffield United or any other Yorkshire clubs as they were not in the Premier League at the time.They show the utter economic dominance of the Premier League - the top performer for fan revenue, gate receipts, television revenue, UEFA revenue, het equity, fixed assets, the best wage-to-turnover revenue but also the highest gross bank debt and squad costs.The £5.6bn revenue generated equaled the second and third-best performing leagues, Spain nd Germany, combined, and was almost as high as the combined revenue of the 642 clubs in the bottom 50 countries, showing the importance of being in England's top division.Leeds were relegated last season but are in contention to win an immediate return, whilst Hull City are hoping to reach the play-offs. Sheffield United are in the Premier League but bottom of the table and looking doomed to relegation.The Premier League had only one of Europe's top-four clubs for revenue (Manchester City) but eight of its top 20.Whilst across Europe there were £0.8bn of operating losses, led by Barcelona's £153m, the second-highest on record, Premier League clubs made £0.4bn, and contributed five of the 10 biggest profits.Brighton and Hove Albion's pre-tax profit of £130.9m for the fourth largest ever recorded.Encouragingly, wage inflation was down and for the first time there was a drop in wages amongst the top 20 biggest payers but Aston Villa's were 92 per cent of revenue and Everton's 90 per cent. Uefa recommends around 70 per cent, one per cent below the continental average. The Premier League stands at 68 per cent, France and Italy amongst the leagues over 80 per cent.English and Spanish clubs contributed two thirds of the 27 per cent rise in pre-Covid debt, with early indications it will increase again for next season.Interestingly for Sheffield United, who are currently on the market, there was a decline in the number of top-division clubs bought, with more focus on minority investment and lower-division sides.Leeds were one of only three clubs in the "Big Five" leagues sold and then only after relegation. Andrea Radrizzani used the money to buy Sampdoria, relegated from Serie A. Mallorca were the other.Leeds and Huddersfield Town last summer joined the 30 per cent of European clubs which are North American owned.Thirty-three of England's 92 league clubs - including Sheffield United, Huddersfield and Barnsley - and 105 European top-division clubs were part of networks with stakes in other football clubs worldwide. Hull City were too until Acun Ilicali sold his stake in Shelbourne and are looking to be again. Leeds are owned by the investment arm of NFL franchise San Francisco 49ers.