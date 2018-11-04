Wigan Athletic 1 Leeds United 2: Whites go top after Latics victory

Leeds United ran out 2-1 winners on Sunday afternoon at the DW stadium as they handed Wigan Athletic their first defeat on home soil since February and returned to the summit of the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa was forced into one alteration for the trip over the Pennines with Barry Douglas returning to his side in place of the injured Luke Ayling with utility man Stuart Dallas moving across to right-back.

It took no time at all for the visitors to take the lead as Liam Cooper brought down Joe Garner on the edge of the box. Latics right-back Reece James stepped up and fired the free-kick over the wall and into the bottom corner past Bailey Peacock-Farrell with six minutes on the clock.

Leeds though responded just three minutes later as Mateusz Klich was given the freedom of the Wigan area to pick out Pablo Hernandez inside the six-yard box with the Spaniard turning the ball home to level up proceedings.

The Whites pressed on as they kicked into gear as the hosts failed to adapt to the quick passing play and high press of Bielsa's men.

Adam Forshaw fired a shot from distance which Christian Walton tipped over before a barrage of corners but Paul Cook's men stood firm.

Hernandez again caused panic for Wigan as he made his way to the edge of the box before cutting back and firing a shot just over the bar and into the visiting support as the first half came to a close.

Just 30 seconds into the second period and Leeds were finally ahead following an error from Walton in the Latics net.

Hernandez played a tame ball across the area in which the Wigan stopper spilled after colliding with defender Cedric Kipre with Kemar Roofe neededing no invitation to tap home into the empty net.

Leeds pushed on once more as Klich saw an effort deflected wide before goalscorer James lashed a shot well over from distance for the hosts.

Roofe again threatened as he spun and flashed the ball past the woodwork as did Hernandez who met a Douglas cross with a volley.

With five minutes to go though it was Cook's side who pressed on and substitute Callum McManaman went close as he cut inside onto his right foot inside the Whites box but curled his chance Peacock-Farrell's bar.

There was still time for Hernandez to smack the woodwork in stoppage time though as Jamie Shackleton followed up by putting the ball wide of the mark.

Roofe's earlier strike though was enough to see Bielsa's men return to the top of the Championship pile level on points with Norwich City.

Wigan Athletic XI: Walton, Byrne, Robinson, Gibson, Morsy, Windass, James, Naismith, Kipre, Burn, Garner. Subs: Jones, Vaughan, McManaman, MacDondald, Silva Lopes, Dunkley, Evans.

Leeds United starting XI: Peacock-Farrell, Douglas, Dallas, Jansson, Cooper (c), Klich, Phillips, Hernandez, Alioski, Forshaw, Roofe. Subs: Blackman, Clarke, Shackleton, Harrison, Baker, Saiz, Roberts.