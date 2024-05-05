Hollywood actor Ferrell, 56, has bought a stake in Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises, joining the likes of Russell Crowe, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

Three-time major winner Spieth confirmed he and fellow American Thomas bought minority shares in the Sky Bet Championship promotion chasers last summer.

Ferrell is co-owner of Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC and revealed he was a big fan of English football during a trip to watch Manchester City beat Aston Villa 3-1 last season.

LEED-ING MAN: Will Ferrell, pictured at a Premier League match at Anfield in February last year. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

He also saw Wrexham defeat Wealdstone on the same trip, with the Welsh club owned by fellow actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and QPR’s home defeat to Sunderland.

Leeds missed out on automatic promotion to the Premier League on the final day of the regular Championship season after their 2-1 home defeat to Southampton and Ipswich’s 2-0 win against Huddersfield on Saturday.