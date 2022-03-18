Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Leeds United 3 - player ratings

A match packed with incident saw some terrible defensive play by the Whites and some terrific character to overcome it, coming from 2-0 having lost four players through injury to win 3-2.

Illan Meslier – the lack of protection, not the goalkeeper, were to blame for the goals he conceded and he went off injured early in the second half after the tackle which saw Raul Jimenez dismissed 6

Luke Ayling – took a few risks defensively but made up for it with the winning goal 8

DECISIVE: Luke Ayling celebrates scoring the winning goal for Leeds United

Diego Llorente – complicit in Leeds's defensive sloppiness before coming off in the first half 5

Pascal Struijk – added to the defensive confusion at times 5

Stuart Dallas – reduced to a passenger by an unpunished Joao Moutinho tackle, he had troubles defensively even before then 5

Mateusz Klich – unable to stem the midfield flow before going off with concussion 5

Adam Forshaw – did his best to fight fires 6

Dan James – his energy set the first-half tone but so did his final ball 5

Rodrigo – a peripheral figure at times but he scored the equaliser 7

Jack Harrison – led the fight and scored Leeds's first goal 8

Patrick Bamford – missed a gilt-edged chance before going off injured 4

Substitutes:

Sam Greenwood (for Bamford, 23) – did well to create Rodrigo's goal 7

Robin Koch (for Llorente, 40) – started in midfield before moving back 5

Charlie Cresswell* (for Klich, 45) – posed a threat in the Wolves area 6

Kristoffer Klaesson (for Meslier, 54) – came on cold and made some crucial saves 7

Not used: Cooper, Phillips, Gelhardt, Summerville, Kenneh.