Yosuke Ideguchi is set for loan spell when Leeds United deal confirmed

JAPAN international Yosuke Ideguchi will undergo a medical at Leeds United next week after agreement was reached over a £500,000 fee with the midfielder’s club Gamba Osaka.

The 21-year-old, who has ten senior caps, was first linked with a possible switch to England in September, just a few weeks after the summer window had closed.

Ideguchi is seen as one for the future by Leeds despite his international experience and, providing there are no issues with his medical, he is likely to be loaned out to Cultural Leonesa, a second-tier Spanish club, for the rest of the season.

He scored in the 2-0 win that sealed Japan’s place at the 2018 World Cup finals and hopes to play a role in the tournament, hence the midfielder’s desire to maintain his fitness levels out on loan.

Another United midfielder, summer recruit Ouasim Bouy, joined Leonesa on a season-long loan in August, but the 24-year-old’s spell has been cut short after the former Juventus player failed to make a serious impact on the side. He made just two league appearances for the club.

Elsewhere in Yorkshire, a host of managers and chief executives are working hard to bring in signings now the window is open.

Hull City, 21st in the Championship and facing a second successive relegation scrap after dropping out of the top flight last May, are keen to strengthen.

No new arrivals, though, are expected before the weekend trip to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup third round and captain Michael Dawson admits the Tigers could do with an on-field lift at Ewood Park.

“It has been a disappointing season so far,” said the 34-year-old defender. “When you look at the position we are in, we have underachieved. We know we haven’t hit the heights expected of us and everyone knows we have to improve.”