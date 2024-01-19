Young Leeds United striker signs new long-term contract at Championship club

YOUNG Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has signed a new long-term deal with the Championship club.

The 20-year-old, who has featured six times this term, is now contracted at the club until June 2028.

Joseph quickly established himself in the club’s youth set-up, regularly finding the net at both under-18 and then Under-21 level, after moving to Yorkshire in early 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His fine form was rewarded with a first-team debut later on in 2022, when he started against Wolves in the Carabao Cup at Molineux.

Mateo Joseph. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After impressing on his debut, a Premier League outing then followed just three days later when he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur. It was one of six appearances throughout the 2022-23 campaign.