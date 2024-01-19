Young Leeds United striker signs new long-term contract at Championship club
The 20-year-old, who has featured six times this term, is now contracted at the club until June 2028.
Joseph quickly established himself in the club’s youth set-up, regularly finding the net at both under-18 and then Under-21 level, after moving to Yorkshire in early 2022.
His fine form was rewarded with a first-team debut later on in 2022, when he started against Wolves in the Carabao Cup at Molineux.
After impressing on his debut, a Premier League outing then followed just three days later when he came off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur. It was one of six appearances throughout the 2022-23 campaign.
The forward has also been recognised in the England set-up, representing the Three Lions at under-20 level 10 times, scoring three goals. He was part of the U20 World Cup squad in 2023.